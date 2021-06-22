Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 143/2021 issued on 22 June 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 21 June 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 254 ceasefire violations, including 117 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 91 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 36 ceasefire violations, including 17 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM followed up on reports of a woman injured due to the detonation of an explosive object in non-government-controlled Pervomaisk, Luhansk region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside and in areas close to the disengagement area near Petrivske.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Horlivka, Starolaspa, Nova Marivka, Donetsk region as well as at a border crossing point outside government control near Dovzhanske, Luhansk region. Its mini-UAVs again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference.*

