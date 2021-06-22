OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 143/2021 issued on 22 June 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 21 June 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 254 ceasefire violations, including 117 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 91 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 36 ceasefire violations, including 17 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM followed up on reports of a woman injured due to the detonation of an explosive object in non-government-controlled Pervomaisk, Luhansk region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside and in areas close to the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.