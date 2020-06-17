Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 143/2020 issued on 17 June 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 16 June 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

  • The SMM saw a recently destroyed house in Zaitseve, Donetsk region.

  • Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*

  • At night, the Mission spotted persons near former positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces inside the disengagement area near Zolote and a person near a former position of the armed formations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to critical civilian infrastructure and the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station.

  • The SMM saw that the entry-exit checkpoint in Stanytsia Luhanska, the corresponding checkpoint of the armed formations and the entry-exit checkpoint near Marinka were temporarily open.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*

