OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 143/2020 issued on 17 June 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 16 June 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

The SMM saw a recently destroyed house in Zaitseve, Donetsk region.

Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*

At night, the Mission spotted persons near former positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces inside the disengagement area near Zolote and a person near a former position of the armed formations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to critical civilian infrastructure and the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station.

The SMM saw that the entry-exit checkpoint in Stanytsia Luhanska, the corresponding checkpoint of the armed formations and the entry-exit checkpoint near Marinka were temporarily open.