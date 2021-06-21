OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 142/2021 issued on 21 June 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 20 June 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 18 and 20 June, the SMM recorded 129 ceasefire violations, including seven explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 41 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 18 and 20 June, the Mission recorded 68 ceasefire violations, including 45 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 45 ceasefire violations in the region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near government-controlled Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region.*

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations close to the disengagement area near Zolote and inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

The Mission observed no change in the security situation in east and south-east Kherson region.