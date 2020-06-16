Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 142/2020 issued on 16 June 2020
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 15 June 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.
- Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at three SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles flying near Petrivske, Yasynuvata and Kashtanove, all in Donetsk region.
- Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*
- The Mission recorded ceasefire violations and spotted at night a person within a former position of the armed formations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske. It also saw persons within former positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces inside the disengagement area near Zolote.
- The SMM saw howitzers and anti-tank guns in violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled Donetsk city.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to critical civilian infrastructure and the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station.
- The SMM again saw that the entry-exit checkpoint in Stanytsia Luhanska was temporarily open and that the corresponding checkpoint of the armed formations remained closed.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at two border crossing points in non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.*