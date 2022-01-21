OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 14/2022 issued on 20 January 2022

KYIV 21 January 2022

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 20 January 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 152 ceasefire violations, including 92 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 68 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 268 ceasefire violations, including 113 explosion. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 15 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM corroborated reports of two civilian casualties in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region. Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at a Mission mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near non-government-controlled Petrivske and another SMM mini-UAV was lost near government-controlled Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region.* The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote, and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Zolote.

The Mission monitored the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

The Mission monitored two crossing points on the border with Belarus and saw that they were open, with traffic entering and exiting Ukraine at one of them.