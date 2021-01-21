OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 14/2021 issued on 21 January 2021

Summary

• The SMM recorded seven ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded one ceasefire violation in the region.

• The Mission recorded no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it also recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

• Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near Talakivka, Donetsk region.

• The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, and observed people inside the area near Petrivske during daytime.

• The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

• The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entryexit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

• The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*