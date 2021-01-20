Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 14/2021 issued on 20 January 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 19 January 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded one ceasefire violation in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 18 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission recorded no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded one ceasefire violation in the region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske and observed people inside the latter two areas during daytime.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*