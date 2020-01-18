OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 14/2020 issued on 18 January 2020

Summary

• Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

• Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle flying over areas on the north-eastern outskirts of Luhansk city.

• The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines, mostly in non-government-controlled areas in Luhansk region.

• The Mission continued monitoring the security situation at the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

• It saw for the first time anti-tank mines near government-controlled Zolote-4/Rodina.

• The SMM monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure.

• The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations in southern Donetsk region.