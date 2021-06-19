Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 141/2021 issued on 19 June 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 18 June 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 41 ceasefire violations, including 18 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 196 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 45 ceasefire violations, including 21 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 993 ceasefire violations in the region.
- Small-arms fire heard near an SMM patrol in non-government-controlled Sentianivka, Luhansk region.*
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations near the disengagement area near Zolote.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced instances of GPS signal interference.*