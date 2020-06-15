OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 141/2020 issued on 15 June 2020

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 12 and 13 June, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

Compared with the previous 24 hours, between the evenings of 13 and 14 June, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and a significant increase in ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.

The SMM followed up on reports of a man who sustained an injury due to gunfire on 9 March in Zaitseve, Donetsk region.

Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission continued monitoring all three disengagement areas: it observed persons inside the disengagement area near Zolote and near Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable maintenance to and operation of critical civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line.

The Mission saw that the entry-exit checkpoints in Stanytsia Luhanska and near Novotroitske were temporarily open but that the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations remained closed.