Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 141/2020 issued on 15 June 2020

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 12 and 13 June, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

  • Compared with the previous 24 hours, between the evenings of 13 and 14 June, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and a significant increase in ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.

  • The SMM followed up on reports of a man who sustained an injury due to gunfire on 9 March in Zaitseve, Donetsk region.

  • Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission continued monitoring all three disengagement areas: it observed persons inside the disengagement area near Zolote and near Petrivske.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable maintenance to and operation of critical civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line.

  • The Mission saw that the entry-exit checkpoints in Stanytsia Luhanska and near Novotroitske were temporarily open but that the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations remained closed.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement was restricted including near non-government-controlled Manuilivka.

