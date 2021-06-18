Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 140/2021 issued on 18 June 2021

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 196 ceasefire violations, including 137 explosions.
    In the previous reporting period, it recorded 74 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 993 ceasefire violations, including 159 explosions, 867 of which were assessed as live-fire exercises outside the security zone. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 97 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations near the disengagement area near Zolote and inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and maintenance to critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted. Its unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) again experienced instances of GPS signal interference.

