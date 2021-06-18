OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 140/2021 issued on 18 June 2021

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 196 ceasefire violations, including 137 explosions.

In the previous reporting period, it recorded 74 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 993 ceasefire violations, including 159 explosions, 867 of which were assessed as live-fire exercises outside the security zone. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 97 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations near the disengagement area near Zolote and inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and maintenance to critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.