OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 140/2020 issued on 13 June 2020

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle flying over the southern part of Orlivske, Donetsk region.

Members of the armed formations continued to deny the SMM passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM continued monitoring all three disengagement areas. It observed people in the evening hours near former military and military-type positions inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to a localised ceasefire to enable vegetation clearance, inspection and maintenance of railway tracks near Vilkhove and continued to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station.

The Mission saw that the entry-exit checkpoints (EECP) in Stanytsia Luhanska and Marinka were temporarily open but that the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations remained closed. At both EECPs, the Mission observed people and cars queuing to cross the contact line.