Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 139/2020 issued on 12 June 2020
Attachments
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.
- Members of the armed formations continued to deny the SMM passage at a checkpoint along official crossing routes in Luhansk region.*
- The SMM continued monitoring all three disengagement areas: it observed people inside the disengagement areas near Zolote and Petrivske.
- The SMM saw weapons in violation of the withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable vegetation clearance, inspection and maintenance of railway tracks near Vilkhove and the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station.
- The Mission saw that the entry-exit checkpoints (EECP) in Stanytsia Luhanska and Marinka were temporarily open but that the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations remained closed. At both EECPs, the Mission observed people and cars queuing to cross the contact line.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*