Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 138/2021 issued on 16 June 2021

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 194 ceasefire violations, including 32 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 33 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 11 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM lost spatial control of its mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near Vesele,
    Donetsk region, after small-arms fire was assessed as directed at it.*

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside and near the disengagement area near Petrivske.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a border crossing point outside government control near Izvaryne, Luhansk region. Its UAVs again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference, assessed as caused by jamming.*

