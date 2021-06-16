OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 138/2021 issued on 16 June 2021

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 194 ceasefire violations, including 32 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 33 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 11 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM lost spatial control of its mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near Vesele,

Donetsk region, after small-arms fire was assessed as directed at it.*

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside and near the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.