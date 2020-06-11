Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 138/2020 issued on 11June 2020
Attachments
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*
- The SMM continued monitoring all three disengagement areas.
- The Mission spotted anti-tank mines near government-controlled Verkhnotoretske, Donetsk region.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable maintenance and repair works to crucial civilian infrastructure near Zalizne, Olenivka and Holmivskyi; vegetation clearance, inspection and maintenance of railway tracks near Vilkhove; and demining activities in Orikhove.
- The Mission saw that the EECPs in Stanytsia Luhanska and Marinka were temporarily open but that the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations remained closed. At the EECPs in Stanytsia Luhanska and Marinka, and at and near the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations, the Mission saw people and cars queuing to cross the contact line.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.