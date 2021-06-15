OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 137/2021 issued on 15 June 2021

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 33 ceasefire violations, including one explosion. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 19 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 11 ceasefire violations and no explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 14 ceasefire violations in the region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in non-government-controlled Vasylivka, Donetsk region.*

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission visited two border crossing points outside government control in Donetsk region.

The SMM monitored a gathering in Kyiv.