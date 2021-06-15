Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 137/2021 issued on 15 June 2021

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 33 ceasefire violations, including one explosion. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 19 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 11 ceasefire violations and no explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 14 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in non-government-controlled Vasylivka, Donetsk region.*

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission visited two border crossing points outside government control in Donetsk region.

  • The SMM monitored a gathering in Kyiv.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations in Bessarabka, southern Donetsk region. Its UAVs again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference and its long-range UAV flight was cancelled due to dual GPS signal interference, assessed as caused by jamming.

