Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 137/2020 issued on 10 June 2020
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM followed up on reports of a man injured due to shelling in Donetsk city’s Petrovskyi district.
- An SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted during evening hours a convoy of trucks, one of which was driving along a dirt road, in a non-government-controlled area of Donetsk region near the border with the Russian Federation where there are no border crossing facilities.
- Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM continued monitoring all three disengagement areas. It observed persons inside the Petrivske disengagement area during evening hours.
- It facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable vegetation clearance, inspection and maintenance of railway tracks near Vilkhove; repairs to power lines near Pervomaisk and Zolote-5/Mykhailivka; and demining activities in Orikhove.
- The SMM saw for the first time more than 300 anti-tank mines near Vodiane, Donetsk region.
- The Mission continued following up on measures taken amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- Members of the armed formations continued to restrict the SMM’s freedom of movement, including at a border crossing point near Sievernyi, Luhansk region.