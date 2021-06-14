Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 136/2021 issued on 14 June 2021
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 13 June 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 11 and 13 June, the SMM recorded 84 ceasefire violations, including 25 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 51 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 11 and 13 June, the Mission recorded 107 ceasefire violations, including five explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded seven ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations close to the disengagement areas near Zolote and Petrivske.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission observed no change in the security situation in east and south-east Kherson region.
- The SMM's freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*