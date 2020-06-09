Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 136/2020 issued on 9 June 2020

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 8 June 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle flying over areas north-east of the Proletarskyi district of Donetsk city.

  • The SMM saw damage from gunfire to residential houses in Berezivske, Luhansk region.

  • Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*

  • The SMM continued monitoring all three disengagement areas.

  • It facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable vegetation clearance, inspection and maintenance of railway tracks near Vilkhove; repairs to power lines near Obozne and Zolote-5/Mykhailivka; and demining activities in Orikhove.

  • The Mission continued following up on measures taken amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • Members of the armed formations continued to restrict the SMM’s freedom of movement, including at a border crossing point near Dovzhanske, Luhansk region.*

Related Content