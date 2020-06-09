OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 136/2020 issued on 9 June 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 8 June 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle flying over areas north-east of the Proletarskyi district of Donetsk city.

The SMM saw damage from gunfire to residential houses in Berezivske, Luhansk region.

Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*

The SMM continued monitoring all three disengagement areas.

It facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable vegetation clearance, inspection and maintenance of railway tracks near Vilkhove; repairs to power lines near Obozne and Zolote-5/Mykhailivka; and demining activities in Orikhove.

The Mission continued following up on measures taken amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.