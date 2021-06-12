OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 135/2021 issued on 12 June 2021

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 51 ceasefire violations, including four explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded ten ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded seven ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded two ceasefire violations in the region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near government-controlled Chermalyk, Donetsk region.*

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska,

Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure. It recorded three bursts of heavy-machine-gun fire during the times when a bus with Donetsk Filtration Station workers was driving from the station to Yasynuvata.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at six entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.