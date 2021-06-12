Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 135/2021 issued on 12 June 2021

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 51 ceasefire violations, including four explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded ten ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded seven ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded two ceasefire violations in the region.

  • Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near government-controlled Chermalyk, Donetsk region.*

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska,
    Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure. It recorded three bursts of heavy-machine-gun fire during the times when a bus with Donetsk Filtration Station workers was driving from the station to Yasynuvata.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at six entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted. Its UAVs again experienced instances of GPS signal interference.*

