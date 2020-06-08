OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 135/2020 issued on 8 June 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 7 June 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 5 and 6 June, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and recorded no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.

Between the evenings of 6 and 7 June, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region compared with the previous 24 hours and recorded ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.

The SMM followed up on reports of a woman who sustained shrapnel injuries on 4 June in Olenivka, Donetsk region.

The SMM saw damage to residential buildings in Dokuchaievsk, Donetsk region.

Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*

The Mission continued monitoring all three disengagement areas: it observed persons inside the disengagement areas near Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable vegetation clearance, inspection and maintenance of railway tracks near Vilkhove and demining activities in Orikhove, and to enable the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians and measures taken amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.