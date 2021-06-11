Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 134/2021 issued on 11 June 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 10 June 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded ten ceasefire violations, including seven explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 30 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded two ceasefire violations, both explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded ten ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It spotted a person inside the disengagement area near Zolote.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.