OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 134/2020 issued on 6 June 2020

Summary

• Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

• An SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted, during evening hours, a convoy of trucks entering Ukraine and another convoy exiting Ukraine on a dirt road, in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region near the border with the Russian Federation where there are no border crossing facilities.

• Members of the armed formations continued to deny the SMM passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.* • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

• The Mission continued following up on measures taken amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

• The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*