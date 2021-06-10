Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 133/2021 issued on 10 June 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 9 June 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 30 ceasefire violations, including eight explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 104 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded ten ceasefire violations, including three explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 56 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near government-controlled Bohdanivka, Donetsk region.*

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It again spotted people inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted. Its UAVs again experienced instances of GPS signal interference.*

