OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 133/2021 issued on 10 June 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 9 June 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 30 ceasefire violations, including eight explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 104 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded ten ceasefire violations, including three explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 56 ceasefire violations in the region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near government-controlled Bohdanivka, Donetsk region.*

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It again spotted people inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.