OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 133/2020 issued on 5 June 2020

Summary

• Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and recorded ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.

• Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at two SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) flying over areas near Petrivske and Popasna, one of which sustained damage caused by small-arms fire near the latter location.

• Members of the armed formations continued to deny the SMM passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.* • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

• The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable vegetation clearance, inspection and maintenance of railway tracks near Vilkhove, and to enable the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station.

• The Mission continued following up on measures taken amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

• The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.