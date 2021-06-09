Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 132/2021 issued on 9 June 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 8 June 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 104 ceasefire violations, including 79 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 53 ceasefire violations in the region.
  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 56 ceasefire violations, including three explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 23 ceasefire violations in the region.
  • The SMM followed up on reports of a man injured due to the detonation of an explosive object in Novohrodivka, Donetsk region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It again spotted people inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

  • The SMM's freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a border crossing point and a railway station near Voznesenivka (formerly Chervonopartyzansk), Luhansk region. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference.*

