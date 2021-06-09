OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 132/2021 issued on 9 June 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 8 June 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 104 ceasefire violations, including 79 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 53 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 56 ceasefire violations, including three explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 23 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM followed up on reports of a man injured due to the detonation of an explosive object in Novohrodivka, Donetsk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It again spotted people inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.