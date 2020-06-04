OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 132/2020 issued on 4 June 2020

Summary

• Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and recorded no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.

• Members of the armed formations continued to deny the SMM passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*

• The Mission continued monitoring all three disengagement areas and saw damage caused by small-arms fire to its camera in Petrivske.

• The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable vegetation clearance, inspection and maintenance of railway tracks near Vilkhove, and to enable the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station.

• The Mission continued following up on measures taken amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

• The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*