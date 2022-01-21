Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 13/2022 issued on 20 January 2022
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 19 January 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 68 ceasefire violations, including eight explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 14 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 15 ceasefire violations, including one explosion. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 44 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM followed up on reports of damage to civilian properties in Donetskyi, Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote, and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.
- The SMM monitored the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The SMM observed a gathering in Kyiv.
- The Mission's freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including near non-government-controlled Korsun in Donetsk region. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced multiple instances of probable jamming.*