OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 13/2021 issued on 19 January 2021

Summary

The SMM recorded 18 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 38 ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission recorded one ceasefire violation in Luhansk region. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded eight ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska,

Zolote and Petrivske. An SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people inside the area near Zolote during daytime.

The Mission observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in a training area in a non-government-controlled area of Donetsk region.

The SMM followed up on allegations of a damage to a gas pipeline near nongovernment controlled Hlafirivka and facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs, maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.