Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 13/2021 issued on 19 January 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Summary

  • The SMM recorded 18 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 38 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The Mission recorded one ceasefire violation in Luhansk region. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded eight ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska,
    Zolote and Petrivske. An SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people inside the area near Zolote during daytime.

  • The Mission observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in a training area in a non-government-controlled area of Donetsk region.

  • The SMM followed up on allegations of a damage to a gas pipeline near nongovernment controlled Hlafirivka and facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs, maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*

Related Content