OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 13/2020 issued on 17 January 2020

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

A man sustained injuries due to the explosion of a mine in non-government-controlled Pionerske, in Luhansk region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle flying over areas near non-government-controlled Shymshynivka, in Luhansk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the security situation at the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations, including 120 explosions, near the Petrivske disengagement area.

In Donetsk region, the SMM monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable repair works to railway tracks and water pipelines.