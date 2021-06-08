OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 131/2021 issued on 8 June 2021

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 53 ceasefire violations, including 14 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 62 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 23 ceasefire violations. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 76 ceasefire violations in the region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near non-government-controlled Obozne, Luhansk region.*

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It again spotted people inside the disengagement area near Zolote during daytime.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at six entry-exit checkpoints and five corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM monitored a demonstration in Kyiv.