Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 131/2021 issued on 8 June 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 53 ceasefire violations, including 14 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 62 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 23 ceasefire violations. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 76 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near non-government-controlled Obozne, Luhansk region.*

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It again spotted people inside the disengagement area near Zolote during daytime.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at six entry-exit checkpoints and five corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM monitored a demonstration in Kyiv.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted. Its UAVs again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference.

Related Content