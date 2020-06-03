Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 131/2020 issued on 3 June 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 2 June 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- Members of the armed formations continued to deny the SMM passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*
- The Mission continued monitoring all three disengagement areas. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske and about 110 ceasefire violations which it was unable to assess as inside or outside the disengagement area.
- The SMM observed persons inside former positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and of the armed formations inside the disengagement area near Zolote.
- The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line in Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued following up on measures taken amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- Members of the armed formations continued to restrict the SMM’s freedom of movement, including at checkpoints near Olenivka, Lozove and Stanytsia Luhanska.*