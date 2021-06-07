OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 130/2021 issued on 7 June 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 6 June 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 4 and 6 June, the SMM recorded 72 ceasefire violations, including 41 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 83 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 4 and 6 June, the Mission recorded 76 ceasefire violations, including 17 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 141 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the area near Petrivske.

SMM mini-UAV spotted anti-tank mines on both sides of the contact line in Luhansk region, some seen for the first time and assessed as recently laid.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission observed no change in the security situation in south-east Kherson region.