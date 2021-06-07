Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 130/2021 issued on 7 June 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 6 June 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 4 and 6 June, the SMM recorded 72 ceasefire violations, including 41 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 83 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 4 and 6 June, the Mission recorded 76 ceasefire violations, including 17 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 141 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the area near Petrivske.

  • SMM mini-UAV spotted anti-tank mines on both sides of the contact line in Luhansk region, some seen for the first time and assessed as recently laid.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission observed no change in the security situation in south-east Kherson region.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Vasylivka and in Starolaspa, both in southern Donetsk region. Its mini-UAVs again experienced instances of GPS signal interference.*

