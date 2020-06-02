OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 130/2020 issued on 2 June 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 1 June 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous 24 hours, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

On two separate occasions, small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), flying over and near the disengagement area near Petrivske.

An SMM mini-UAV spotted recent damage and craters caused by shelling in Kamianka, Donetsk region.

Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*

The Mission continued monitoring all three disengagement areas. Inside the disengagement area near Petrivske, it recorded ceasefire violations and observed persons inside former positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and of the armed formations.

The Mission continued following up on measures taken amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.