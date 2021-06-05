OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 129/2021 issued on 5 June 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 4 June 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 83 ceasefire violations, including 16 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 79 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 141 ceasefire violations, including nine explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM followed up on reports of a man injured due to an explosion of an object in Zhovte, Luhansk region.

The Mission saw damage to four civilian properties and a functional school in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka, Luhansk region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the area near Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.