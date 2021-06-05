Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 129/2021 issued on 5 June 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 4 June 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 83 ceasefire violations, including 16 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 79 ceasefire violations in the region.
  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 141 ceasefire violations, including nine explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.
  • The SMM followed up on reports of a man injured due to an explosion of an object in Zhovte, Luhansk region.

  • The Mission saw damage to four civilian properties and a functional school in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka, Luhansk region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the area near Petrivske.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission's freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Shevchenko, Donetsk region, and a functional school in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka, Luhansk region.

