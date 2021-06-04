Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 128/2021 issued on 4 June 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 3 June 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 79 ceasefire violations, including four explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded three ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 357 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- In the past weeks, the Mission spotted extensions to existing trenches on both sides of the contact line in Donetsk region and in a government-controlled area of Luhansk region.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM monitored a public gathering in Lviv.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*