Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 128/2020 issued on 30 May 2020
Attachments
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.
- Explosion occurred close to SMM patrol near Molodizhne, Luhansk region
- The SMM saw damage from small-arms fire to a residential house in Avdiivka, Donetsk region.
- Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at a checkpoint along official crossing routes in Luhansk region.*
- The Mission continued monitoring all three disengagement areas. Inside the disengagement area near Petrivske, it recorded ceasefire violations and during evening hours observed persons near former positions of the Ukrainian Armed - Forces and of the armed formations.
- The Mission continued following up on measures taken amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM facilitated vegetation clearance near Vilkhove and electrical repairs near Orikhove, both in Luhansk region.