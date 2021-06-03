Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 127/2021 issued on 3 June 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 2 June 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded three ceasefire violations, including an explosion. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 59 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 357 ceasefire violations, including 32 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 167 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske and heard multiple ceasefire violations close to the area near Zolote.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Bessarabka in southern Donetsk region.*