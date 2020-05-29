Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 127/2020 issued on 29 May 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 28 May 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

  • Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*

  • The Mission continued monitoring all three disengagement areas; it recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

  • The Mission continued following up on measures taken amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM facilitated vegetation clearance near Vilkhove, electrical repairs near Dovhe and repairs to water pipelines in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka, all in Luhansk region.

