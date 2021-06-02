OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 126/2021 issued on 2 June 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 1 June 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 59 ceasefire violations, including two explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 49 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 167 ceasefire violations, including 21 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 42 ceasefire violations in the region.

A man and a woman were injured due to detonations of explosive objects near Horlivka, Donetsk region.

The SMM lost spatial control of its mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near government-controlled Trokhizbenka, Luhansk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. Its UAVs spotted people inside the disengagement area near Zolote during the daytime.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission observed a fresh impact crater near Pivnichne, Donetsk region.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.