Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 126/2021 issued on 2 June 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 1 June 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 59 ceasefire violations, including two explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 49 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 167 ceasefire violations, including 21 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 42 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • A man and a woman were injured due to detonations of explosive objects near Horlivka, Donetsk region.

  • The SMM lost spatial control of its mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near government-controlled Trokhizbenka, Luhansk region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. Its UAVs spotted people inside the disengagement area near Zolote during the daytime.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission observed a fresh impact crater near Pivnichne, Donetsk region.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a border crossing point outside government control near Voznesenivka (formerly Chervonopartyzansk), Luhansk region.

