Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 126/2020 issued on 28 May 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 27 May 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.
- Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission continued monitoring all three disengagement areas; it observed persons inside the disengagement areas near Zolote and Petrivske during evening hours.
- The SMM saw weapons beyond withdrawal lines but outside designated storage sites on both sides of the contact line in Donetsk region.
- The Mission continued following up on measures taken amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM facilitated vegetation clearance near Vilkhove, electrical repairs near Dovhe, and demining activities near Trokhizbenka, all in Luhansk region.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.