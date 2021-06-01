OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 125/2021 issued on 1 June 2021

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 49 ceasefire violations, including 21 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 56 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 42 ceasefire violations, including two explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded nine ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. Its unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) spotted people inside the disengagement areas near Zolote and Petrivske during daytime.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM monitored a gathering in Kyiv in front of the Office of the President of Ukraine.