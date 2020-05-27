Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 125/2020 issued on 27 May 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 26 May 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.
- Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at a checkpoint along an official crossing route in Luhansk region.*
- The Mission continued monitoring all three disengagement areas and spotted persons inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.
- The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued following up on measures taken amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM facilitated demining activities near Trokhizbenka, Luhansk region.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a border crossing point and a railway station near non-government-controlled Voznesenivka, Luhansk region.*