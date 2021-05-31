OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 124/2021 issued on 31 May 2021

Summary

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 28 and 30 May, the SMM recorded 97 ceasefire violations, including eleven explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 383 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 28 and 30 May, the Mission recorded eleven ceasefire violations, including six explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 32 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM followed up on reports of a 65-year-old man killed due to a gunshot wound in non-government-controlled Donetsk city’s Petrovskyi District.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near Novohryhorivka, Donetsk region.* - The SMM lost spatial control of a mini-UAV near non-government-controlled Dachne.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske and recorded ceasefire violations inside the area near Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to a localized ceasefire to enable the operation of a critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk regions.