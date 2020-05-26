Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 124/2020 issued on 26 May 2020

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 25 May 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous 24 hours, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

  • Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*

  • The Mission continued monitoring all three disengagement areas. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske and spotted persons inside the disengagement areas near Petrivske and Zolote.

  • The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in a non-government-controlled area of Donetsk region.

  • The Mission continued following up on measures taken amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • In Dnipro, the SMM monitored a peaceful gathering during which participants were expressing messages critical of the Government.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations in Sofiivka.*

Related Content