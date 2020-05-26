OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 124/2020 issued on 26 May 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 25 May 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous 24 hours, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*

The Mission continued monitoring all three disengagement areas. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske and spotted persons inside the disengagement areas near Petrivske and Zolote.

The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in a non-government-controlled area of Donetsk region.

The Mission continued following up on measures taken amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

In Dnipro, the SMM monitored a peaceful gathering during which participants were expressing messages critical of the Government.