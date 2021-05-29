OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 123/2021 issued on 29 May 2021

Summary

• In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 383 ceasefire violations, including 77 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 91 ceasefire violations in the region.

• In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 32 ceasefire violations, including three explosions.

In the previous reporting period, it recorded two ceasefire violations in the region.

• The SMM followed up on reports of a girl injured due to an explosion of a signal cartridge in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region.

• The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska,

Zolote and Petrivske and recorded ceasefire violations inside the area near Petrivske.

• The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation, cleaning and repairs of critical civilian infrastructure.

• The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entryexit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

• The SMM freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations in the western part of Donetsk city. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced instances of GPS signal interference.*