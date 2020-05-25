OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 123/2020 issued on 25 May 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 24 May 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 22 and 23 May, the Mission recorded a similar number of ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

Between the evenings of 23 and 24 May, the Mission recorded a similar number of ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region, compared with the previous 24 hours.

The SMM followed up on reports of a woman who sustained shrapnel injuries on 7 April in Marinka, Donetsk region.

Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. Inside the disengagement area near Petrivske, it recorded ceasefire violations and spotted during evening hours persons inside a former position of the armed formations.

The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines, including in training areas in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.

The Mission continued following up on measures taken amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission monitored a peaceful gathering in Odessa during which participants were expressing messages critical of the Government.