Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 123/2020 issued on 25 May 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 24 May 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 22 and 23 May, the Mission recorded a similar number of ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.
Between the evenings of 23 and 24 May, the Mission recorded a similar number of ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region, compared with the previous 24 hours.
The SMM followed up on reports of a woman who sustained shrapnel injuries on 7 April in Marinka, Donetsk region.
Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*
The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. Inside the disengagement area near Petrivske, it recorded ceasefire violations and spotted during evening hours persons inside a former position of the armed formations.
The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines, including in training areas in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.
The Mission continued following up on measures taken amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
The Mission monitored a peaceful gathering in Odessa during which participants were expressing messages critical of the Government.
The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations in Prymorske and near Shevchenko and Bessarabka, all in southern Donetsk region.*