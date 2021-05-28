Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 122/2021 issued on 28 May 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 27 May 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 91 ceasefire violations, including 14 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 63 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded two ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 347 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM saw damage to civilian properties in Pivnichne, Donetsk region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske and recorded a ceasefire violation inside the latter area.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference.*

