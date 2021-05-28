OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 122/2021 issued on 28 May 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 27 May 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 91 ceasefire violations, including 14 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 63 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded two ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 347 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM saw damage to civilian properties in Pivnichne, Donetsk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske and recorded a ceasefire violation inside the latter area.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.