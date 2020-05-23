Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 122/2020 issued on 23 May 2020
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at SMM mini-UAVs near Petrivske and Vesela Hora, where bullets also flew over SMM members.
- The SMM followed up on reports of a man injured due to shelling in Shyroka Balka on 9 April, Donetsk region. Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*
- The SMM saw craters, assessed as recent, near residential houses in Staromykhailivka, Donetsk region.
- It continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske and spotted during evening hours a person at a former position of the Ukrainian Armed Forces inside the disengagement area near Zolote.
- It saw mines, including some for the first time, near Maiorsk and Petrivske and in Zaitseve, Holmivskyi, and Staromykhailivka.
- The Mission continued following up on measures taken amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*