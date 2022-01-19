OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 12/2022 issued on 19 January 2022

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 18 January 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 14 ceasefire violations, including four explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 232 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 44 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded two ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote, and Petrivske.

The Mission monitored the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

The Mission monitored areas near the border outside government control and visited two border crossing points in Donetsk region.

The SMM monitored the security situation in east and south-east Kherson region.