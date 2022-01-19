Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 12/2022 issued on 19 January 2022

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 18 January 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 14 ceasefire violations, including four explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 232 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 44 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded two ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote, and Petrivske.

  • The Mission monitored the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

  • The Mission monitored areas near the border outside government control and visited two border crossing points in Donetsk region.

  • The SMM monitored the security situation in east and south-east Kherson region.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including near non-government-controlled Korsun and at two checkpoints of the armed formations near Yasynuvata and Bezimenne in Donetsk region.

